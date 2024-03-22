What Is ‘Point Nemo?’ British Explorer Becomes 1st Person To Reach The Remotest Place on Earth

A lot of oceanic debris and rubbish accumulates in the Pacific region due to several complex systems of rotating currents. This oceanic garbage patch, therefore, does not have any marine life as the lack of nutrients makes it challenging for any species to survive. Only a few tiny crabs and bacteria have been discovered at the point, described as ‘the least biologically active region of the world ocean.’

Before achieving the milestone, Brown told the Daily Express he did not consider this expedition to be as dangerous as his expeditions to Africa or Antarctica. "The obvious danger is that you're miles from anywhere on the sea, and you're going to be a long way from any of the shipping lanes so if there was a problem with the boat, help would be a long time coming," he said.

He further added that he had been planning this expedition for months. He had been looking at ways to reach Point Nemo for around six years. His major concern was lighter boats could get there quicker, but given that he was going to be miles from anywhere, he wanted something more robust.