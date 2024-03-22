What Is ‘Point Nemo?’ British Explorer Becomes 1st Person To Reach The Remotest Place on Earth
Point Nemo is so remote that the nearest land is 2,688 km away, while the nearest humans are astronauts in the International Space Station, 408 km above, reports stated.
British explorer Chris Brown created history by becoming the first person to reach Point Nemo, the remotest place on Earth. Brown has been part of several adventurous and dangerous expeditions in the past.
The adventurer took to Instagram to share his feat. His post read "Point Nemo- the Oceanic Pole of Inaccessibility- bagged on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024."
"Having stood with a flag at the other Poles, I thought it would be a good idea to get in the water and become the first people to ever swim at Point Nemo. The bunting spells out N.E.M.O. in maritime flags," he further added in his post."
Where Is Point Nemo Located?
One can start the journey to Point Nemo from either of these islands: Pitcairn Islands, Moto Nui in the Eastern Islands, or Maher Island in Antarctica, according to Brown’s website.
What Does 'Point Nemo' Mean?
Croatian survey engineer, Hrvoje Lukatela, named the point after Captain Nemo from Jules Verne’s ‘Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea’. The Latin word ‘Nemo’ means ‘nobody’ in English.
About Point Nemo
A lot of oceanic debris and rubbish accumulates in the Pacific region due to several complex systems of rotating currents. This oceanic garbage patch, therefore, does not have any marine life as the lack of nutrients makes it challenging for any species to survive. Only a few tiny crabs and bacteria have been discovered at the point, described as ‘the least biologically active region of the world ocean.’
Before achieving the milestone, Brown told the Daily Express he did not consider this expedition to be as dangerous as his expeditions to Africa or Antarctica. "The obvious danger is that you're miles from anywhere on the sea, and you're going to be a long way from any of the shipping lanes so if there was a problem with the boat, help would be a long time coming," he said.
He further added that he had been planning this expedition for months. He had been looking at ways to reach Point Nemo for around six years. His major concern was lighter boats could get there quicker, but given that he was going to be miles from anywhere, he wanted something more robust.