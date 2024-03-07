What Is 'Parrot Fever'? Here's All About The Respiratory Infection That Has Claimed 5 Lives In Europe

Psittacosis is a respiratory infection caused by the presence of C.psittaci bacterium that infects birds. According to the WHO, people in contact with domestic or wild birds are at risk.

Humans can contract the infection if they come in contact with secretions of an infected bird and are mostly associated with those who work with birds such as veterinarians, poultry workers, and pet bird owners, among others.

Disease transmission to humans occurs mainly through inhalation of airborne particles from respiratory secretions, dried faeces, or feather dust. Direct contact with birds is not required for infection to occur. The disease does not spread through consumption of infected animals.