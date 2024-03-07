What Is 'Parrot Fever'? Here's All About The Respiratory Infection That Has Claimed 5 Lives In Europe
An outbreak of psittacosis, commonly known as 'parrot fever', has affected several people across the European Union and claimed five lives, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated.
Several cases of bacterial infection were reported in 2023 and at the beginning of 2024. WHO said there was a surge in the number of cases during November-December 2023.
What Is Parrot Fever?
Psittacosis is a respiratory infection caused by the presence of C.psittaci bacterium that infects birds. According to the WHO, people in contact with domestic or wild birds are at risk.
Humans can contract the infection if they come in contact with secretions of an infected bird and are mostly associated with those who work with birds such as veterinarians, poultry workers, and pet bird owners, among others.
Disease transmission to humans occurs mainly through inhalation of airborne particles from respiratory secretions, dried faeces, or feather dust. Direct contact with birds is not required for infection to occur. The disease does not spread through consumption of infected animals.
Parrot Fever: Symptoms
Mild illness such as fever, chills, muscle aches, headache, and dry cough are a few common symptoms of parrot fever. Most affected people experience symptoms 5-14 days after coming into contact with the bacteria.
Parrot Fever: Treatment
WHO recommends prompt antibiotic treatment to eliminate complications like pneumonia. Fatalities can be avoided with effective and proper antibiotic treatment. Psittacosis rarely (less than 1 in 100 cases) results in death.
Parrot Fever: European Union Situation
Austria, Denmark, Germany, Sweden and The Netherlands are a few countries with an increased number of cases. WHO detected these cases through the Early Warning and Response System (EWRS) of the European Union in February.
Austria had 14 confirmed cases in 2023 and they have four more parrot fever cases as of March 4. Currently, RT-PCR tests are being used to detect fresh cases. Denmark marked an increased number of cases from the end of 2023 to the start of 2024.
While Germany reported 19 cases between January 2023 to February 19, 2024, Sweden had 10 new cases in 2024 and The Netherlands had 21 cases between December 2023 to February 29, 2024.
Parrot Fever: WHO Advice
Increasing awareness among clinicians to test suspected cases of C. psittaci for diagnosis using RT-PCR.
Increasing awareness among caged or domestic bird owners, especially psittacines, that the pathogen can be carried without apparent illness.
Quarantining newly acquired birds. If any bird is sick, contact the veterinarian for an examination and treatment.
Conducting surveillance of C. psittaci in wild birds, potentially including existing specimens collected for other reasons.
Encouraging people with pet birds to keep cages clean, position cages so that droppings cannot spread among them and avoid over-crowded cages.
Promoting good hygiene, including frequent hand washing, when handling birds, their faeces, and their environments.
Standard infection-control practices and droplet transmission precautions should be implemented for hospitalised patients.