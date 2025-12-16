What Is Fentanyl And Why Donald Trump Classified It As ‘Weapon Of Mass Destruction'

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Dec. 15, classifying “illicit fentanyl and its core precursor chemicals” as weapons of mass destruction. According to the executive order, Trump said, “As President of the United States, my highest duty is the defence of the country and its citizens. Accordingly, I hereby designate illicit fentanyl and its core precursor chemicals as Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD).”

CNN quoted Trump as saying the move aims to “protect Americans from the scourge of deadly fentanyl flooding into our country,” adding, “No bomb does what this is doing.”