What Is Bharat Mart? Know About Project Whose Foundation Stone Was Laid By PM Modi In Dubai

India and the UAE have inked 10 pacts for collaboration in key sectors like energy, infrastructure, investments, and management of archives during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to further strengthen the bilateral relationship, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference on the second day of the Prime Minister's visit to Abu Dhabi, he said the bilateral trade between the two countries already stands close to USD 85 billion and up as the fourth largest investor in the Indian economy.

Kwatra said the Inter-governmental Framework Agreement concerning Cooperation for the Empowerment and Operation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) will further regional connectivity.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi also interacted with the first batch of students at IIT Abu Dhabi. On Tuesday evening, he addressed a gathering of the Indian diaspora at Zayed Sports City in an event called 'Ahlan Modi'.

PM Modi later on Wednesday will inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi and lead a dedication ceremony.

