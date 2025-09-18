What Is Antifa? Trump Declares Movement 'Terror Group' After Charlie Kirk Murder

Antifa, short for ‘anti-fascist’, is not a conventional organisation with leaders or membership lists. It operates as a loosely connected network of activists united by a shared resistance to fascism, white supremacy, racism and other far-right ideologies, as per reports.

Members often appear at rallies dressed head-to-toe in black, a tactic known as ‘black bloc’. They argue that direct action, even if it involves violent tactics, can be justified as a form of self-defence.

Though sometimes portrayed as a tightly organised force, Antifa is more accurately viewed as a collection of local cells. Many adherents lean toward left-wing politics, including anarchist and communist traditions.