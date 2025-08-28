West Bank Palestinians Wait In Dread For Israeli Settlement

“I was born here and I want to make sure that the younger generation can continue to live and thrive here,” said Guy Yifrah, 43, the mayor of Maale Adumim. “We haven’t built a new neighborhood in 20 years and we need 800 new units each year just to accommodate natural growth.”

Yifrah, like most Israelis, opposes a Palestinian state, saying the 2023 attack by Hamas showed that Israel needs broader boundaries to survive in an area populated by groups that would see it destroyed. But he took issue with the argument that building in E-1 would drive a stake through the heart of the concept.

E-1, he notes, is only 12 square kilometers (4.6 square miles) large, leaving a further 20 km between the area and the Jordanian border over which a road could be built to connect the northern West Bank to the south. Others counter that the relevant terrain is steep and treacherous, making road building extremely difficult.

For many on both sides of the dispute, the issue of E-1 is more about its proximity to Jerusalem. Palestinians say their state must have part of Jerusalem as its capital; Israel says all of united Jerusalem is its eternal capital.

“The real significance of E-1 is to stop the nonsense idea that Jerusalem can be the capital of a Palestinian state,” said Israel Ganz, who heads the Jewish settler movement in the West Bank and presides over the Binyamin regional council of several dozen settlements not far from Maale Adumim.

On Tuesday evening, he and his council held a gala dinner to celebrate the announcement of 17 new settlements in his region. Netanyahu was the guest of honor.

“I promised 25 years ago that we would deepen our roots, and we have done so, together,” Israel’s longest-serving leader told the gathering. “I said we would prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state, and we are doing that, together. I said that we would build and hold fast to our land, our homeland, and we are doing it. And this is not the end – this is the beginning.”

Netanyahu’s stance has shifted, given he appeared to embrace the prospect of a Palestinian state for several years. In 2011, he said in a speech to the US Congress that “a Palestinian state must be big enough to be viable, independent and prosperous.”

Recently, and especially following the 2023 attack by Hamas, he’s abandoned that idea, arguing that the Palestinian movement is in the grip of extremists like Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the US and many other governments.

At the dinner, Ganz told Netanyahu what he’s been saying for years — Israel should extend its sovereignty over some 70% of the West Bank, leaving the rest for Palestinians to oversee basic services and the economy, with security in the hands of Israel.

In E-1, Arara, the Bedouin, was asked whether he believed the move to build more Jewish housing might somehow be stopped. No, he said. “This is a government of settlers.”