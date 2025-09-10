Scientists Link Major Carbon Emitters To Worsening Heat Waves

One quarter of more than 200 heat waves that occurred worldwide this century may have been impossible without human-induced global warming. Emissions from the world’s largest fossil fuel and cement companies played a significant role in worsening those events, according to a paper published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

The study is the first to assess the historic impact of climate change on a large series of heat waves. The scientists concluded that emissions from the world’s 180 largest carbon emitters contributed to about half of the increase in intensity of heat waves since preindustrial times. They further determined that 14 of the largest carbon majors, including Exxon Mobil Corp., Saudi Aramco and Gazprom PJSC, played a role in more than 50 heat waves that otherwise would have been almost impossible.

While past studies have mostly looked at emissions from regions and countries, this review focuses on major carbon emitters, said Yann Quilcaille, the report’s lead author and a postdoctoral researcher at ETH Zurich.

“This research is an important step towards accountability,” says Friederike Otto, a professor in climate science at the Imperial College London who wasn’t involved in the study.

Otto is co-founder of World Weather Attribution, a scientific group that pioneered extreme event analysis and whose approach is adopted by the authors of the new study. The latest findings come as the number of climate lawsuits against polluters has surged in recent years, while citizens, communities and states seeking justice have often struggled to prove their case in court.

To help bridge the knowledge gap, scientists are stepping up their efforts to use climate attribution research to examine a wider range of extreme weather events and connect them to specific actors. Earlier this year, a study published in Nature found that Saudi Aramco and Gazprom were each responsible for about $2 trillion of lost global economic growth from extreme heat.

Saudi Aramco declined to comment, while Gazprom and Exxon Mobil haven’t responded to requests for comment.

A growing body of scientific evidence is “opening the door to hold fossil fuel companies responsible” for the harm that their businesses have caused to communities and ecosystems worldwide, Otto said.