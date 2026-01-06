Wealth Of A 'Worker President': What Is The Net Worth Of Nicolas Maduro?

President Donald Trump jolted the world with yet another geopolitical shock as the US launched strikes on Venezuela's capital Caracas and captured President Nicolas Maduro along with his wife Cilia Flores.

The couple was indicted with charges of alleged drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies and Trump said Venezuela is the chief culprit behind the movement of narcotics past US borders. Begs the question of how valuable the alleged international drug lord is.

Despite the sharply generous accusations, Maduro's net worth speaks a stingier truth. Public estimates of Maduro’s personal wealth place him at $2 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Notably, the estimated net worth for his wife, first Lady Cilia Flores, is between $2 million and $5 million. These figures are primarily based on official salaries and declared assets.

Maduro was often referred to as the 'Worker President', owing to his working-class origins, as he started as a bus driver and went on to become a trade union leader.

However, there is a Washington coloured twist. The US authorities have claimed that they confiscated massive assets linked to Maduro’s alleged criminal network. This includes a luxury mansion in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic along with a broader $700 million asset forfeiture tied to Maduro.

As per US Attorney General Pam, who confirmed the seizure in an interview with Fox Noticias, the seized assets consist of multimillion-dollar jets, luxury homes in Florida, a horse farm, vehicles, jewelry, and cash, together worth more than $700 million.

The confiscated luxury home, known as Villa La Caracola, is located in Cap Cana, an exclusive enclave near Punta Cana and reportedly has nine bedrooms with attached bathrooms, private terraces, a gourmet kitchen, multiple entertainment areas, a gazebo, and an infinity-edge pool overlooking the Caribbean Sea.

Villa La Caracola spans around 32,291 square feet on a 64,583 sq ft plot and was reportedly bought for $13 million and later sold to Samark José López Bello for $18 million.

As per the US authorities, Bello is a frontman for former Venezuelan vice president Tareck El Aissami and a representative of Maduro, reports said.