'We Love Indian Cinema, Have Separate Channel Streaming Films,' Says Putin

At the meeting, Putin highlighted the relationship between India and Russia as both special and dependable, tracing its roots to India’s fight for independence.

He emphasised India's enduring gratitude for the support received from the Soviet Union and noted that the two countries have nurtured a friendship free from any interstate conflicts or disagreements.

This is not the first time Putin has expressed his love for Indian films.

During the BRICS Summit in October 2024, Putin said, “If we look at BRICS member states, I think in this country Indian films are most popular…We are positive that if Indian films are interested, then we will find some common ground and promote them in Russia.”

He had said, “It would be fascinating to see not only Indian films, but those featuring BRICS countries' actors representing their cultures, an Indian actor, a Chinese and an Ethiopian actor. Well, you know, we discussed it with the colleagues from BRICS nations that we should organise a festival of theatrical art, and we established the cinema academy.”

Bollywood films have enjoyed considerable popularity in Russia. The two cultures share certain similarities, including a preference for stories portraying rags-to-riches journeys and clear distinctions between hero and villain. The highest-earning Indian movie in the former Soviet Union was Disco Dancer (1982), written by Rahi Masoom Raza, and featuring Mithun Chakraborty in the lead role.