‘We Could Blow Up The World 150 Times’: Trump Calls For Global Denuclearisation Amid Ukraine-Russia Tensions
The video features US President Donald Trump emphasising the redundancy of the world's nuclear arsenals and his discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping
US President Donald Trump has called for global denuclearisation, saying the world’s nuclear stockpiles are excessive and unnecessary. His comments came as tensions between the United States and Russia over nuclear weapons rise.
In a video posted online early Friday, Trump said the world could “blow up the world 150 times” with existing nuclear arsenals. He said he had discussed the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, urging the three major powers to redirect defence spending to other areas.
“I’ve spoken to President Putin about it, I have spoken to President Xi about it, and everybody would like to spend all of that money on other things,” he said.
Trump’s remarks follow his recent suggestion that the United States may resume nuclear weapons testing, ending a moratorium in place since 1992. His statement prompted Putin to instruct Russian officials to prepare proposals for a possible resumption of nuclear tests in response.
At a meeting with Russia’s Security Council, Putin reiterated that Moscow would restart tests only if Washington did so first. He directed the defence and foreign ministries and other agencies to assess the US position and develop related proposals.
On Oct. 30, Trump appeared to signal that the US would resume nuclear testing “on an equal basis” with Russia and China. However, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright later said the new tests ordered by Trump would not involve nuclear explosions.
Trump made the announcement on social media while in South Korea, shortly after Putin announced successful tests of a nuclear-powered and nuclear-capable cruise missile and underwater drone.
The US continues to conduct non-explosive tests of nuclear-capable weapons but has not detonated one since 1992. The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, which the US signed but did not ratify, has been observed by all nuclear-armed states except North Korea.