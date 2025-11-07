‘We Could Blow Up The World 150 Times’: Trump Calls For Global Denuclearisation Amid Ukraine-Russia Tensions

US President Donald Trump has called for global denuclearisation, saying the world’s nuclear stockpiles are excessive and unnecessary. His comments came as tensions between the United States and Russia over nuclear weapons rise.

In a video posted online early Friday, Trump said the world could “blow up the world 150 times” with existing nuclear arsenals. He said he had discussed the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, urging the three major powers to redirect defence spending to other areas.

“I’ve spoken to President Putin about it, I have spoken to President Xi about it, and everybody would like to spend all of that money on other things,” he said.