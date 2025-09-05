Business NewsWorldWatch| Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella Attend Trump's Tech Dinner At White House
Watch| Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella Attend Trump's Tech Dinner At White House

Before the dinner, Melania Trump also chaired a meeting of the new AI Education task force of the White House on Thursday afternoon.

05 Sep 2025, 12:35 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Many Indian-origin CEOs attended the dinner hosted by the US President. (Photo: PTI)</p></div>
Many Indian-origin CEOs attended the dinner hosted by the US President. (Photo: PTI)
US President Donald Trump hosted a group of top tech executives for a dinner at the White House on Thursday. The guest list included Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and other top executives from leading artificial intelligence and technology companies of the US, according to an AP report.

It was an occasion to highlight advancements in artificial intelligence and celebrate corporate investments across the country. Trump was seated at the centre of a long table between first lady Melania Trump and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, according to the AP report. Before the dinner, Melania Trump also chaired a meeting of the new AI Education task force of the White House on Thursday afternoon. Several tech leaders participated in the meeting, who also later attended the dinner.

Many Indian-origin CEOs also attended the dinner hosted by the US President. The prominent attendees included Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. They were also joined by Vivek Ranadive, Chairman of TIBCO, and Shyam Sankar, CTO of Palantir Technologies.

The guest list also included Google co-founder Sergey Brin, OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman, Oracle CEO Safra Catz, Blue Origin CEO David Limp, Scale AI founder Alexandr Wang and Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman, according to the White House.  

The dinner was initially planned to be held in the Rose Garden. But due to rain in the afternoon, officials decided to move the event to the White House State Dining Room, the AP report mentioned, quoting a White House official.  

The White House dinner is being seen as a step forward in President Trump’s outreach to tech leaders. However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was missing at the event. He confirmed in a post on X that a representative of him will attend the dinner.

"I was invited, but unfortunately could not attend. A representative of mine will be there," Musk said in a post on X.

