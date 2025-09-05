Watch| Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella Attend Trump's Tech Dinner At White House

US President Donald Trump hosted a group of top tech executives for a dinner at the White House on Thursday. The guest list included Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and other top executives from leading artificial intelligence and technology companies of the US, according to an AP report.

It was an occasion to highlight advancements in artificial intelligence and celebrate corporate investments across the country. Trump was seated at the centre of a long table between first lady Melania Trump and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, according to the AP report. Before the dinner, Melania Trump also chaired a meeting of the new AI Education task force of the White House on Thursday afternoon. Several tech leaders participated in the meeting, who also later attended the dinner.