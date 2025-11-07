Watch: Pharma Executive Collapses Next To Trump During White House Event On Obesity Drug Price Cuts

Chaos ensued at a White House event on Thursday after a pharmaceutical executive collapsed in the Oval Office during a press conference on a new obesity drug deal. The incident took place shortly after US President Donald Trump announced new price cuts for weight-loss drugs.

A video shows the man, later identified as Novo Nordisk executive Gordon Findlay, losing his balance and falling. Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks was addressing the media when Findlay passed out, leading to a brief disruption.

The President stood as Dr Mehmet Oz, who now heads the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, rushed forward to assist Findlay. He prevented Findlay from falling to the ground.

“Are you ok? Gordon, you ok?” asked Eli Lilly CEO Ricks as the man began to fall over.

“Press out!” officials were soon heard shouting while Trump rose from his seat during the incident.