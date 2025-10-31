Watch: Dinosaurs, Avengers Join US President Donald Trump At White House Halloween Bash

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday hosted a festive Halloween celebration at the White House, welcoming hundreds of guests, including superheroes, dinosaurs and presidential lookalikes. The event was streamed on the White House’s YouTube Channel.

As dusk fell, the couple appeared on the South Lawn to an orchestral version of Michael Jackson’s Thriller. They greeted families and children at the party organised amid an ongoing US government shutdown. The government shutdown is now in its 30th day.

The Halloween event continued as planned, even though Trump had returned just hours earlier from a six-day trip to Asia. The Trumps did not wear any costumes for the event, but the US President was seen carrying a blue suit and red tie with a red “USA” cap. Melania wore a brown coat over an orange dress.