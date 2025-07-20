Watch: Delta Airlines Boeing 767 Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Catches Fire, No Injuries Reported

A Delta Air Lines flight on Friday was forced to make an emergency landing back at Los Angeles International Airport after one of its engines reportedly caught fire shortly after take-off. The flight, DL446, was en route to Atlanta and operated by a Boeing 767-400 (registration N836MH).

In a video shared by RT India, flames can be seen coming from the aircraft’s left engine while it was mid-flight. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze upon the aircraft’s return to the runway.

"Delta flight 446 returned to Los Angeles shortly after departure following an indication of an issue with the aircraft's left engine," a Delta Air Lines spokesperson told the BBC.

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into the incident. Passengers described that the captain announced that fire crews were "verifying that the engine fire is out."