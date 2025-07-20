Watch: Delta Airlines Boeing 767 Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Catches Fire, No Injuries Reported
The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into the incident.
A Delta Air Lines flight on Friday was forced to make an emergency landing back at Los Angeles International Airport after one of its engines reportedly caught fire shortly after take-off. The flight, DL446, was en route to Atlanta and operated by a Boeing 767-400 (registration N836MH).
In a video shared by RT India, flames can be seen coming from the aircraft’s left engine while it was mid-flight. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze upon the aircraft’s return to the runway.
"Delta flight 446 returned to Los Angeles shortly after departure following an indication of an issue with the aircraft's left engine," a Delta Air Lines spokesperson told the BBC.
The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into the incident. Passengers described that the captain announced that fire crews were "verifying that the engine fire is out."
According to a report by Aviation A2Z, the aircraft had just departed from Los Angeles International Airport when one of its engines caught fire. The flight crew immediately declared an emergency and began preparations to return. Air Traffic Control promptly guided the aircraft back and alerted emergency services on the ground.
Data from Flightradar24 indicates that Flight DL446 initially climbed out over the Pacific Ocean before turning inland, circling over the Downey and Paramount areas, and then making a safe landing.
As per media reports, the aircraft is almost 25 years old and is powered by two General Electric CF6 engines. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
This is the second instance for a Delta flight to have had a fire incident this year. In April, Delta Flight 1213 caught fire at Orlando International Airport while preparing to depart for Atlanta. The engine ignited on the ramp before takeoff. No injuries were reported on the Airbus A330 aircraft, which had 282 passengers, 10 flight attendants, and two pilots on board at the time.