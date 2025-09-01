'Want The Answer Now': Trump Wants Pfizer, Other Drugmakers To Justify Covid Vaccine Success

This demand from Trump comes as the CDC faces turmoil under President Robert F Kennedy Jr. Kennedy recently fired CDC director Susan Monarez for not implementing policies that were skeptical of vaccine efficacy. This led to the departure of several top CDC leaders who were involved with Operation Warp Speed.

According to the Daily Beast, former CDC chief medical officer Debra Houry believes Kennedy is basing his views on vaccines on information from outside groups rather than agency experts. When asked if Kennedy might remove vaccines from the market, Houry stated, "Maybe not, maybe not," and added that she has been surprised by some "policy decisions... made without science."

The article also notes that the FDA recently approved new Covid-19 vaccines for the fall but with limited recommendations. They are now broadly advised only for people 65 and older and younger individuals with serious health conditions. Healthy children and young adults are generally not advised to get them unless they consult a doctor.

Former Trump surgeon general Dr Jerome Adams criticised Kennedy for the same, as per the Daily Mail, writing that it seemed to contradict Kennedy's promise that anyone who wants a vaccine would be able to get one. Adams suggested that limiting access to a doctor's consultation, without providing free healthcare, breaks that promise.