'Want The Answer Now': Trump Wants Pfizer, Other Drugmakers To Justify Covid Vaccine Success
Trump claimed that companies like Pfizer had shown him "extraordinary" results but were not sharing them with the public.
President Donald Trump expressed frustration with major pharmaceutical companies for what he sees as their failure to publicly prove the effectiveness of their Covid-19 vaccines in a post on Truth Social. Trump noted a public disagreement over whether these drugs saved millions of lives, stating, "Many people think they are a miracle... Others disagree!"
He pointed to controversy at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and demanded that drug companies provide data to the public and the CDC to "clear up this MESS." Trump claimed that companies like Pfizer had shown him "extraordinary" results but were not sharing them with the public. He called on them to justify the success of Operation Warp Speed, asking if it was "BRILLIANT" or why it wasn't.
With CDC being ripped apart over this question, I want the answer, and I want it NOW. I have been shown information from Pfizer, and others, that is extraordinary, but they never seem to show those results to the public. Why not???Donald Trump, POTUS
This demand from Trump comes as the CDC faces turmoil under President Robert F Kennedy Jr. Kennedy recently fired CDC director Susan Monarez for not implementing policies that were skeptical of vaccine efficacy. This led to the departure of several top CDC leaders who were involved with Operation Warp Speed.
According to the Daily Beast, former CDC chief medical officer Debra Houry believes Kennedy is basing his views on vaccines on information from outside groups rather than agency experts. When asked if Kennedy might remove vaccines from the market, Houry stated, "Maybe not, maybe not," and added that she has been surprised by some "policy decisions... made without science."
The article also notes that the FDA recently approved new Covid-19 vaccines for the fall but with limited recommendations. They are now broadly advised only for people 65 and older and younger individuals with serious health conditions. Healthy children and young adults are generally not advised to get them unless they consult a doctor.
Former Trump surgeon general Dr Jerome Adams criticised Kennedy for the same, as per the Daily Mail, writing that it seemed to contradict Kennedy's promise that anyone who wants a vaccine would be able to get one. Adams suggested that limiting access to a doctor's consultation, without providing free healthcare, breaks that promise.