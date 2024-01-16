Vivek Ramaswamy Suspends Presidential Campaign, Endorses Trump For White House

“As I’ve said since the beginning, there are two America First candidates in this race. And earlier tonight I called Donald Trump to tell him that I — congratulate him on his victory, and now going forward, you will have my full endorsement for the presidency,” Ramaswamy said.

One of his supporters was heard saying, “Don’t Do It.”

The campaign now moves to New Hampshire where the primary is scheduled for Jan. 23. Ramaswamy is scheduled to campaign along with Trump in this State.