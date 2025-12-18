Visa Slots Rescheduling: Indian H-1B Applicants Face 8-Month Delay As US Ramps Up Vetting

Indian applicants for the US's H-1B work visa are facing lengthy delays in their appointments, according to reports, with appointments slotted for January being pushed to September.

This has lead to delays for thousands of skilled workers who were set to travel to the US for their jobs and has added to the sentiment of uncertainty prevalent since the Trump administration's stance on work visas.

This extension will most likely impact those applicants who need their visas stamped at US consulates in India. This includes those who are renewing their visa after travel and those who are applying for the first time.