Visa Integrity Fee May Impact US-Bound Students, Tourists: Consultants

Indian students, tourists, business travellers and those working in technology firms planning to head to the United States may soon have to pay more than double the existing visa fee due to a new 'visa integrity fee' being imposed by the US, according to immigration service consultants.

The 'visa integrity fee' finds a mention in the 'One Big Beautiful Bill' (now an Act) signed by President Donald Trump on July 4.

Immigration domain watchers and firms facilitating students for study abroad have been closely watching this bill before Trump signed his package of tax breaks and spending cuts into law.

The text of the bill reads, "Visa Integrity Fee.-- (1) In general.-- In addition to any other fee authorised by law, the Secretary of Homeland Security shall require the payment of a fee, equal to the amount specified in this subsection, by any alien issued a nonimmigrant visa at the time of such issuance. (2) Initial amount.-- For fiscal year 2025, the amount specified in this section shall be the greater of -- (A) $250; or (B) such amount as the Secretary of Homeland Security may establish, by rule."

Sanjeev Rai of Hyderabad Overseas Consultants, a partner in the Hyderabad-based overseas education facilitation firm, said the new visa fee regime is likely to "apply from January 2026 onwards".

However, there is no official word on it yet or the exact amount that will be charged.

"With the extra visa integrity fee, Indians applying for B1/B2 visas (business or tourist), which cost about Rs 16,000 (USD 185), would have to pay around Rs 37,500 with the new fee," he said.

This will impact nearly all applicants in non-immigrant categories, including students (F or M visa), tourists and business travellers (B1/B2), those working in tech firms (H-1B) or exchange visitors (J visa), Rai feels.

He also said many students consulting his firm are "exploring other destinations in Europe or elsewhere".

He said the fee reimbursement aspect is there, but with "strict conditions", and there is some degree of ambiguity in it.

According to the website of US-based leading immigration services provider Fragomen, the legislation creates a new "visa integrity fee" for visa applicants.

"Fee reimbursable if visa holder complies with all visa conditions and timely departs or extends stay or adjusts status," it says, without elaborating.

Fragomen was established in 1951 and has grown to a global organisation.