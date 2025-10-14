Violent TLP Protests In Pakistan Have A Gaza Peace Deal Link - Here’s What We Know
The group launched demonstrations on Friday, opposing Donald Trump’s mediated deal that is set to end two years of conflict in Gaza.
The ongoing protests by the Islamist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in Pakistan entered its fifth day on Monday. The protests began after thousands of supporters of the group opposed a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
The group launched demonstrations on Friday, opposing Donald Trump’s mediated deal that is set to end two years of conflict in Gaza, Agence France-Presse reported. During the weekend, the protests turned violent in Lahore as clashes erupted between police and protestors, leading to injuries and arrests. A station house officer (SHO) has also been killed in the protest, according to Punjab police.
Earlier, TLP vowed to reach the US embassy in Islamabad, intensifying tensions across the country amid rising unrest. Motorways and roads in and around Lahore and Islamabad remain closed, Dawn news reported. Meanwhile, mobile data services were partially restored in Rawalpindi and Islamabad after talks with TLP began in Lahore. At least 170 supporters of the group have been detained.
Punjab Police Chief Usman Anwar told Associated Press on Monday that the protesters opened fire on police in Muridke, killing one SHO and injuring several others. Three protesters and a passerby also died in the clashes. The violence broke out before authorities could manage to disperse the crowd.
On Monday, TLP shared videos showing several vehicles in flames, AP reported. According to TLP, the protests were initially organized to oppose the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, backed by Pakistan, but now aim to express solidarity with Palestinians.
"We have no demands, apart from showing solidarity with the people of Gaza," senior TLP member Allama Muhammad Irfan told AFP during the weekend.
Deputy Interior Minister Tallal Chaudry vowed on Thursday not to let the protesters enter Islamabad.
"There is no room for any radical activity in Islamabad," he told reporters. "Why is an agreement that is acceptable to Hamas and Palestine not acceptable to you?".
The incident comes as Trump met with Netanyahu in Israel on Monday, while the exchange of hostages continued between Israeli military and Hamas. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that 13 more hostages freed by Hamas are returning to Israel.
Since Friday, Israel has begun pulling back its troops. Displaced Palestinians have also started walking back toward their devastated homes.
Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had lauded the peace deal.