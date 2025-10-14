Violent TLP Protests In Pakistan Have A Gaza Peace Deal Link - Here’s What We Know

Earlier, TLP vowed to reach the US embassy in Islamabad, intensifying tensions across the country amid rising unrest. Motorways and roads in and around Lahore and Islamabad remain closed, Dawn news reported. Meanwhile, mobile data services were partially restored in Rawalpindi and Islamabad after talks with TLP began in Lahore. At least 170 supporters of the group have been detained.

Punjab Police Chief Usman Anwar told Associated Press on Monday that the protesters opened fire on police in Muridke, killing one SHO and injuring several others. Three protesters and a passerby also died in the clashes. The violence broke out before authorities could manage to disperse the crowd.

On Monday, TLP shared videos showing several vehicles in flames, AP reported. According to TLP, the protests were initially organized to oppose the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, backed by Pakistan, but now aim to express solidarity with Palestinians.

"We have no demands, apart from showing solidarity with the people of Gaza," senior TLP member Allama Muhammad Irfan told AFP during the weekend.