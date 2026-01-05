ADVERTISEMENT
Venezuela’s Rodriguez Asks US For Cooperation After Maduro Raid
Delcy Rodriguez said, "We extend an invitation to the U.S. government to work together on a cooperation agenda..."
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
Delcy Rodriguez, the acting president of Venezuela, said Sunday evening that she is inviting the US to work with her country after the operation to capture President Nicolas Maduro.
“We extend an invitation to the U.S. government to work together on a cooperation agenda, aimed at shared development, within the framework of international law, and to strengthen lasting community coexistence,” she said in a statement.
President Donald Trump had said Rodriguez would work with the US, but her initial statements denounced the raid and called for Maduro’s return.
Opinion
Oil Swings As Investors Weigh US Capture Of Venezuela’s Maduro
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT