Venezuela’s Rodriguez Asks US For Cooperation After Maduro Raid

Delcy Rodriguez, the acting president of Venezuela, said Sunday evening that she is inviting the US to work with her country after the operation to capture President Nicolas Maduro.

“We extend an invitation to the U.S. government to work together on a cooperation agenda, aimed at shared development, within the framework of international law, and to strengthen lasting community coexistence,” she said in a statement.

President Donald Trump had said Rodriguez would work with the US, but her initial statements denounced the raid and called for Maduro’s return.