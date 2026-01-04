Venezuelan Crisis: China Calls For Immediate Release Of Nicolas Maduro, His Wife

China on Sunday called on the United States to release Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife “at once” and “resolve issues through dialogue and negotiation.” “China expresses grave concern over the US forcibly seizing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and taking them out of the country”, a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement here said.

The move is in clear violation of international law, basic norms in international relations, and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, it said.