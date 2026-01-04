Business NewsWorld'Venezuela Has Oil, We Only Have Volcanoes...': Iceland Takes Subtle Dig At US—Netizens React
'Venezuela Has Oil, We Only Have Volcanoes...': Iceland Takes Subtle Dig At US—Netizens React

With its satirical reality check, the Iceland Cricket Team taken a jibe at the US for its tendencies to invade oil rich countries, and found a defense against any possible US 'visits' to the nation.

04 Jan 2026, 02:55 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Iceland Cricket Team. (Image: Official X account)</p></div>
The Iceland Cricket Team. (Image: Official X account)
In a humorous take on recent geopolitical events, the Iceland Cricket Team has killed two birds with one stone with a post on its official X account.

"Venezuela has oil. Greenland has rare Earth minerals. Luckily Iceland has only volcanoes, glaciers, and very average cricketers", the post stated.

With its satirical reality check, the team taken a jibe at the United States for its tendencies to invade or 'emancipate' oil rich countries, and at the same time found a defense against any possible US 'visits' to the nation.

Although, netizens have one-upped the team in the satire department with many claiming that US may come for whatever little they have.

"Don’t get too comfortable. I hear Trump might want a ice-themed golf course..", said Sangita Myska.

"He might want the glaciers", said another user.

Arjun S remarked, "I heard they're looking for average Cricketers in the USA".

Yet others have expressed relief that, despite everything, Iceland might be safe from invasions.

"At least you are safe from invasion", stated one user.

"Iceland: the only country safe from resource wars", said another post.

Some netizens appreciated the page's sense of humour and said, "The most savage cricket page on Twitter".

"Did not see Iceland cricket coming in hot with the self roast", said another user.

While some people pitched in to the team's self-deprecating humour

"Nature said “balance is important.” Oil here, rare earths there… and Iceland got volcanoes, glaciers, and vibes. Cricket skills pending next ice age", said one netizen.

"Iceland only has volcanoes and glaciers, the very average cricketers seem like foreign imports", stated another X user.

'Avoid Non-Essential Travel To Venezuela': MEA's Advisory To Indians After Maduro's Capture
'Avoid Non-Essential Travel To Venezuela': MEA's Advisory To Indians After Maduro's Capture
