'Venezuela Has Oil, We Only Have Volcanoes...': Iceland Takes Subtle Dig At US—Netizens React
With its satirical reality check, the Iceland Cricket Team taken a jibe at the US for its tendencies to invade oil rich countries, and found a defense against any possible US 'visits' to the nation.
In a humorous take on recent geopolitical events, the Iceland Cricket Team has killed two birds with one stone with a post on its official X account.
"Venezuela has oil. Greenland has rare Earth minerals. Luckily Iceland has only volcanoes, glaciers, and very average cricketers", the post stated.
Although, netizens have one-upped the team in the satire department with many claiming that US may come for whatever little they have.
"Don’t get too comfortable. I hear Trump might want a ice-themed golf course..", said Sangita Myska.
Donât get too comfortable. I hear Trump might want a ice-themed golf course..— Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) January 3, 2026
"He might want the glaciers", said another user.
Arjun S remarked, "I heard they're looking for average Cricketers in the USA".
Yet others have expressed relief that, despite everything, Iceland might be safe from invasions.
"At least you are safe from invasion", stated one user.
"Iceland: the only country safe from resource wars", said another post.
Some netizens appreciated the page's sense of humour and said, "The most savage cricket page on Twitter".
"Did not see Iceland cricket coming in hot with the self roast", said another user.
While some people pitched in to the team's self-deprecating humour
"Nature said “balance is important.” Oil here, rare earths there… and Iceland got volcanoes, glaciers, and vibes. Cricket skills pending next ice age", said one netizen.
"Iceland only has volcanoes and glaciers, the very average cricketers seem like foreign imports", stated another X user.
Iceland only has volcanoes and glaciers, the very average cricketers seem like foreign imports. pic.twitter.com/nqdVj7uRXK— Happeninger (@Happeninger) January 3, 2026