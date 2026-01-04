'Venezuela Has Oil, We Only Have Volcanoes...': Iceland Takes Subtle Dig At US—Netizens React

With its satirical reality check, the team taken a jibe at the United States for its tendencies to invade or 'emancipate' oil rich countries, and at the same time found a defense against any possible US 'visits' to the nation.

Although, netizens have one-upped the team in the satire department with many claiming that US may come for whatever little they have.

"Don’t get too comfortable. I hear Trump might want a ice-themed golf course..", said Sangita Myska.