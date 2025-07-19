Business NewsWorldVehicle Hits Crowd In Los Angeles’ East Hollywood, Injuring Over 20
Vehicle Hits Crowd In Los Angeles’ East Hollywood, Injuring Over 20

At least four people were critically injured and eight in serious condition, Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

19 Jul 2025, 04:44 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>More than a dozen ambulances, fire engines, and specialized rescue teams responded to the scene. (Image: Bloomberg)</p></div>
More than a dozen ambulances, fire engines, and specialized rescue teams responded to the scene. (Image: Bloomberg)

A vehicle drove into a crowd early Saturday morning in East Hollywood, injuring more than 20 people and sending multiple victims to local hospitals, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. local time on Santa Monica Boulevard. At least four people were critically injured and eight in serious condition, the department said in an alert.

More than a dozen ambulances, fire engines, and specialized rescue teams responded to the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

