Vast Announces Plans For Space Station To Succeed NASA’s ISS

Vast Space, the aerospace startup founded by former crypto tycoon Jed McCaleb, revealed its plans for a successor to the International Space Station, joining Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and others hoping to commercialize Earth orbit.

Haven-2 would serve as a specialized lab in low-Earth orbit, where visitors can conduct microgravity research. It’s also meant to serve as a destination for NASA’s international partners to send their astronauts.

The design calls for four cylindrical modules that can dock to one another to form one complete station. Vast envisions having the first module of Haven-2 in space and fully operational by a relatively close date of 2028, well before the ISS is set to retire and be de-orbited in 2031.

“We picked this ambitious timeline and strategy as a way to disrupt and win the competition,” Vast Chief Executive Officer Max Haot said.

Though NASA plans to retire the ISS, the space agency is calling on commercial companies to develop the next generation of private space stations to continue having destinations for astronauts to visit in low-Earth orbit. Companies such as Axiom Space Inc., Blue Origin and Starlab Space have already been awarded agreements and hundreds of millions of dollars in funding by NASA to develop designs for commercial space facilities.

Vast also hopes to compete as NASA picks finalists for its space station successor contracts in 2026, which Haot anticipates would potentially award $2 billion in funding for as many as two winners.