US Weighs $10K-$100K Payouts To Greenland Residents Amid Annexation Talks

Leaders in Denmark and across Europe have reacted sharply to recent remarks from Trump and senior US officials, particularly given that Denmark and the US are NATO allies. On Tuesday, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Britain and Denmark issued a joint statement stressing that decisions about Greenland’s future rest solely with Greenland and Denmark.

Asked about discussions on purchasing Greenland, including the possibility of direct payments, the White House referred Reuters to comments by press secretary Karoline Leavitt and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Leavitt said Trump and his national security team were examining what a potential purchase might look like, while Rubio confirmed he would meet Denmark’s foreign minister in Washington next week to discuss Greenland.

Trump has repeatedly argued that the US needs Greenland for national security reasons, citing its strategic location and mineral resources critical for advanced military applications. He has also said Washington must maintain geopolitical influence across the Western Hemisphere.

While internal discussions on acquiring Greenland have circulated among Trump’s aides since before he took office a year ago, sources said the talks gained urgency after the US carried out a high-profile operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro over the weekend. One source said White House officials were keen to build on that momentum to advance Trump’s long-standing geopolitical objectives.

“We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark isn’t going to be able to do it,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday. “It’s so strategic.”

One source said discussions around lump-sum payments have intensified in recent days, with figures as high as $100,000 per person — implying a total cost of nearly $6 billion — now being seriously considered.

Many aspects of the proposal remain unclear, including how payments would be structured and what Greenlanders would be expected to agree to in return. While the White House has said military intervention is possible, officials have emphasised that Washington prefers diplomatic or financial routes.

One option under discussion is a Compact of Free Association (COFA), a framework the US currently has with Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and Palau. Under such agreements, the U.S. typically provides essential services and defence, while gaining broad military access and largely duty-free trade.

However, COFA agreements are signed with independent nations, meaning Greenland would first need to separate from Denmark. In theory, payments could be used to encourage Greenlanders to vote for independence or to back a COFA arrangement after such a vote.

While polls show strong support in Greenland for eventual independence, economic concerns have so far prevented lawmakers from calling a referendum. Surveys also indicate that although many Greenlanders are open to breaking away from Denmark, most do not want to become part of the United States, according to Reuters.