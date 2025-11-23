US Warning Triggers International Flight Cancellations From Venezuela Over 'Potential Risks'

Several international airlines have cancelled their flights to and from Venezuela following a warning issued by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) about potential hazards in Venezuelan airspace.

The FAA on Friday issued a cautionary notice urging pilots to exercise vigilance when flying over Venezuela, citing a worsening security situation and heightened military activity in the region.

According to ABC news, the advisory warned that unspecified threats "could pose a potential risk to aircraft at all altitudes," including planes taking off and landing within Venezuela, as well as those on the ground. The notice remains in effect for 90 days.

As a result, several international airlines including Brazil's Gol, Colombia's Avianca, Portugal's TAP Air Portugal, Spain's Iberia, Chile's LATAM, and the Caribbean's Caribbean Airlines have cancelled their flights.

Gol, Avianca, and TAP Air Portugal cancelled flights departing Caracas, Venezuela's Simon Bolivar Maiquetia International Airport, on November 22 and following days.

Spain's Iberia cancelled flights to Caracas from November 24 "until further notice." However, some airlines such as Copa Airlines and Wingo, continued operations amid the tensions.

The FAA said that while it did not impose an 'outright ban' on flying over Venezuela, the worsening security environment and military mobilisation poses risks for aircraft at all altitudes.

The FAA notice will last for 90 days, urging airlines to exercise caution when flying over Venezuelan territory.​