US Vs Iran: Here's How The Two Countries Stack Up On Military Strengths

As the people of Iran pour onto the streets in the face of an unprecedented economic crisis, US President Donald Trump said he was considering conducting military operations in the Islamic Republic.

"We're looking at it very seriously. The military is looking at it, and we are looking at some very strong options. We will make a determination," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, while he was en route to Washington from Florida.

Asked whether Iran has crossed the red line for intervention, the US President said, "They are starting to, it looks like, and there seem to be some people killed that aren't supposed to be killed. These are violent if you call 'em leaders. I don't know if they are leaders or if they just rule through violence".

Trump also claimed that the Iranian leadership called on Saturday to negotiate with Washington.

"The leaders of Iran called yesterday (Saturday)... A meeting is being set up... They want to negotiate," he said, and added that the US "may have to act because of what's happening before the meeting".