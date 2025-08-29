US Vice President Vance Says Prepared For Top Job In Case Of 'Terrible Tragedy'

US Vice President JD Vance has said that he is ready to lead the country if 'God forbid' there is a 'terrible tragedy', as he hoped that President Donald Trump would serve his full term.

In an interview with USA Today on Thursday, Vance dismissed ongoing speculation about the health of Trump, the oldest president ever to take the oath of office.

The 41-year-old said that he has got a lot of “good on-the-job training” in the last 200 days of being in office and stressed that Trump is in “incredibly good health”.