US Vice President JD Vance's Ohio Residence Attacked, Reports Say

The home of US Vice President JD Vance in Ohio's Cincinnati was attacked on Monday, according to local media reports. One person has been arrested and an investigation is underway.

The Vance family was not home at the time of the incident and authorities do not believe the person entered the residence, CNN reported citing a federal law enforcement source. The incident happened shortly after midnight.

A Cincinnati-based TV station reported that city police and the US Secret Service were at the home in the pre-dawn hours.

While Vance was at his Cincinnati home, located at the East Walnut Hills area, the streets around the building were blocked off as a security measure by Secret Service agents. The Vice President reportedly left for Washington DC on Sunday afternoon, hours before the police presence arrived.

Pictures from the site circulating on social media showed damaged windows at the home of the Vice President but it's unclear at this stage what exactly occurred.