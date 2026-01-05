Nicolas Maduro, Wife Were Followers Of Sathya Sai Baba: Old Image Resurfaces

Captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, currently set to face narco terrorism charges in New York, also share an Indian connection. Both were followers of Sathya Sai Baba, who claimed to be the reincarnation of Shirdi Sai Baba.

The couple, captured by the US forces during an early Saturday attack, were flown out of the country. Currently, jailed at the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center, or MDC Brooklyn, the couple will face charges for spreading narco terrorism in the US. The indictment alleges that Maduro and other Venezuelan leaders have, for more than 25 years, "abused their positions of public trust and corrupted once-legitimate institutions to import tons of cocaine into the United States".

Raised Catholic, Maduro was introduced to the guru by Flores. The couple had also visited ashram Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, in 2005 during a spiritual visit there. Photos of their India visit are now going viral.