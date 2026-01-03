Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro Captured, Says Trump

Maduro had declared national emergency in Venezuela when reports emerged of airstrikes being carried out against its capital Caracas and marshalled defence troops on Saturday. A US official confirmed the news to Reuters regarding the strikes.

The Venezuelan authorities reported that the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira were also targeted by the strikes. They further alleged that both civilian and military infrastructure were targeted.

CBS News reported that Trump had given the go-ahead for the strikes a few days ago, but they were delayed due to other military operations gaining importance and weather conditions being unfavourable.

According to Bloomberg, this move marks the most severe escalation of the geopolitical tensions between Venezuela and the US after the latter firmed up military forces around the former, sanctioned a number of attacks on alleged drug-running boats and had Trump accusing Maduro of running a terrorist organisation.

The Venezuelan government said this marked an attempt by the US to seize the country's oil resources. Unconfirmed video footage showed aircraft flying over Caracas and what appeared to be a series of missile strikes on targets in urban areas.

"We call upon the peoples and governments of Latin America, the Caribbean, and the world to mobilize in active solidarity in the face of this imperial aggression," the government said in a statement.

(With Bloomberg inputs)