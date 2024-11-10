'Squeezed By Vendors': Donald Trump Urges Supporters To Donate To Financially-Strained Democrats

President-elect Donald Trump urged his supporters to donate to Democrats to help them overcome the 'financial strain' in the aftermath of the general elections.

In a social media post, Trump expressed his surprise that the Democrats didn’t have lots of dollars left over.

"Now they are being squeezed by vendors and others,” he said after reports emerged that the Harris Campaign is $20 million in debt.

“Kamala Harris's campaign ended with at least $20 million in debt, per two sources familiar. Harris raised over $1 billion and had $118 million in the bank as of Oct. 16,” said Christopher Cadelago, the California bureau chief of Politico.

"I am very surprised that the Democrats, who fought a hard and valiant fight in the 2020 Presidential Election, raising a record amount of money, didn’t have lots of dollars left over. Now they are being squeezed by vendors and others,” he said.

"Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strongly recommend we, as a party and for the sake of desperately needed UNITY, do. We have a lot of money left over in that our biggest asset in the campaign was “Earned Media,” and that doesn’t cost very much. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump said.