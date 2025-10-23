US Tomahawks To Ukraine? Putin Promises 'Very Strong' Response To Potential Trump Move

Putin also addressed the latest round of US sanctions, calling them an "unfriendly" act. He said the measures would "have certain consequences, but they will not significantly affect our economic well-being," adding that Russia’s energy sector "feels confident."

"This is, of course, an attempt to put pressure on Russia," he continued. "But no self-respecting country and no self-respecting people ever decides anything under pressure."

The Russian leader warned that destabilising the global energy balance could backfire on Washington. Disruptions, he said, might trigger a price hike that would be "uncomfortable for countries such as the United States," especially in light of its "internal political calendar."

The US restrictions target Moscow's two largest oil companies as part of its measures against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The fallout is immediate — China and India, Russia's top buyers, are expected to sharply cut crude imports from Moscow to comply with the sanctions.

A drop in demand from these two markets threatens to strain Russia's oil revenues and push global prices higher as importers scramble for alternative supplies.