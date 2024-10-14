US To Send Advanced Missile Defenses To Israel To Deter Iran

(Bloomberg) -- The US is sending an advanced missile defense system and associated troops to Israel to help shield its ally from attacks by Iran, the Pentagon announced.

Deployment of the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense battery will buttress Israel’s own air defenses, which were stretched by Iranian attacks at least twice this year, most recently by some 200 missiles fired at Israeli targets on Oct. 1.

President Joe Biden responded briefly when asked why the US was sending the equipment. “To defend Israel,” he told reporters during a trip to Florida on Sunday.

THAAD will work as a counterpart to Israel’s Arrow system at the top level of a multitier missile shield that includes the mid-range David’s Sling and the short-range Iron Dome. A THAAD battery consists of 95 soldiers, six truck-mounted launchers, eight interceptors per launcher and associated equipment.

“This action underscores the United States’ ironclad commitment to the defense of Israel, and to defend Americans in Israel, from any further ballistic missile attacks by Iran,” Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said in a statement Sunday. The deployment includes “an associated crew of US military personnel,” he said.