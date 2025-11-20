US To Raise Immigration And Border Fees In January: How Will It Impact Indian Applicants?

The US Department of Homeland Security stated that it will put into place many immigration and border-related charges increase from Jan. 1, 2026.

These changes are being implemented as a part of the compulsory annual adjustments mandated under the Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill', officially known as HR-1.

Under the law, the department is required to revise particular immigration charges annually to account for inflation. The latest amendment to the law covers the Electronic Visa Update System, the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation, as well as the parole fee for foreign nationals who are permitted temporary entry into the US.

Those travellers falling under these categories may see a slight increase in travel expenses when going to the US. Especially those applying for parole to enter the US. Parole enables a person to enter and stay in the United States for a limited period of time without the need for a visa or an official admission status.

It is given out only in select situations and is generally done so for humanitarian reasons or for the purposes of upholding public interest. The parole charges have increased to $1,020 from the initial $1,000 from Jan. 1, 2026.

The charges for the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation will go up to $40.27 in fiscal 2026 from $40 in financial year 2025.

The fee for the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation will increase by $0.27, moving from $40 in FY 2025 to $40.27 in FY 2026. This amendment will not impact Indian citizens, as India is not part of the US Visa Waiver Program. ESTA is only a requirement for those travellers from countries that are a part of programme.

The Electronic Visa Update System fee will also increase to $30.75 from $30. This system is only applicable to Chinese citizens in posession of B-1 or B-2 visas who need to periodically update the required information.

The Homeland Security Departmet further stated that the fee for Form I-94 applications will not be changed for fiscal 2026. It will continue to remain at $30. Form I-94 is the Arrival and Departure Record that certain overseas visitors need to submit to gain entry into the US.

Under the H1 law, minimum fees were set for fiscal 2025, with a requirement that future fees must be amended every year, according to the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers. The inflation-related changes are now being applied for the coming financial year.