US Tariff Relief For India? Marco Rubio Hints At Possible ‘Fix’ After Meeting With S Jaishankar
After meeting India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US might revisit steep tariffs on India.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has indicated that the Donald Trump administration may be open to reviewing the additional 25% tariffs imposed on Indian goods over New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil.
“I think it’s important for Europe to impose sanctions, too. Right now there are countries in Europe that are still buying massive amounts of oil and natural gas from Russia, which is absurd. I mean, they’re asking for the US to impose more sanctions, but there are countries in Europe that are not doing enough. So I think they need to do more,” Rubio told NBC News.
On India, he said, “We’ve already seen the measures we’ve taken with regards to India, although that’s something we hope we can fix.”
Rubio added that Trump still has room to increase pressure on Russia if needed. “The President has the ability to do more, and he’s considering doing more because of the direction this has taken,” Rubio said.
The United States recently raised tariffs on Indian trade by 25%, pushing total duties to 50%, which is among the highest globally.
According to NBC News, Rubio said that Trump has “repeatedly expressed his deep disappointment” with the direction Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking with actions in Ukraine despite their August summit in Alaska. “But let’s remember, he didn’t start this war. He inherited it, and all he’s wanted to do is end it. And he’s going to do everything he can, give it every chance in the world to succeed,” Rubio said.
Rubio’s remarks came after he met India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
After the meeting, in a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Our conversation covered a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern. Agreed on the importance of sustained engagement to progress on priority areas.”
Good to meet @SecRubio this morning in New York.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 22, 2025
Rubio, in the same NBC News interview, highlighted Washington’s role in global diplomacy. “Look what the President’s done and the wars he’s brought about to an end: Thailand and Cambodia, India and Pakistan. Time and again, the President has been the only leader in the world that can get involved,” he said.