US Tariff Relief For India? Marco Rubio Hints At Possible ‘Fix’ After Meeting With S Jaishankar

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has indicated that the Donald Trump administration may be open to reviewing the additional 25% tariffs imposed on Indian goods over New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil.

“I think it’s important for Europe to impose sanctions, too. Right now there are countries in Europe that are still buying massive amounts of oil and natural gas from Russia, which is absurd. I mean, they’re asking for the US to impose more sanctions, but there are countries in Europe that are not doing enough. So I think they need to do more,” Rubio told NBC News.

On India, he said, “We’ve already seen the measures we’ve taken with regards to India, although that’s something we hope we can fix.”

Rubio added that Trump still has room to increase pressure on Russia if needed. “The President has the ability to do more, and he’s considering doing more because of the direction this has taken,” Rubio said.

The United States recently raised tariffs on Indian trade by 25%, pushing total duties to 50%, which is among the highest globally.