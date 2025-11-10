US Supreme Court Rejects Bid To Overturn Same-Sex Marriage Rights

The US Supreme Court declined to reconsider its 2015 decision legalizing same-sex marriage, turning away an appeal by a former Kentucky county clerk who was ordered to pay $360,000 for defying the ruling.

The justices without comment left intact a jury finding against Kim Davis, who drew national attention by halting all marriage licenses in Rowan County after the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges ruling.

Although the appeal was a longshot, it drew attention because the Supreme Court has shifted to the right since the 5-4 Obergefell decision. Three members of the 2015 majority are no longer on the court, and two of those were replaced by more conservative Donald Trump appointees.

The Supreme Court stoked concerns about Obergefell in 2022, when it overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion-rights ruling. Justice Clarence Thomas said in a concurring opinion in the abortion case that the court should reconsider the same-sex marriage precedent.