U.S. Suffered Record Number Of Billion-Dollar Climate Disasters In 2023

The disasters, which included major floods in California, the Northeast and Florida and wildfire in Hawaii, broke the old mark of 22 such disasters set in 2020, the National Centers for Environmental Information reported Tuesday. Deaths were the eighth highest in records for the contiguous US going back to 1980. The disasters caused a total of $92.9 billion in damages and losses, but that figure could rise after a final analysis is done to storms and flooding that hit the East Coast in mid-December.