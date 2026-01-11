US Strikes Multiple ISIS Targets In Syria, Military Says

The US launched missiles in Syria on Saturday, the latest attack on Islamic State militants following the December deaths of two US soldiers, according to US Central Command.

The attack comes after President Donald Trump vowed to do “big damage” to the militants behind the deadly attack of two US Army soldiers and a US interpreter on Dec. 13 in the Syrian city of Palmyra during counterterrorism operations.

“The strikes today targeted ISIS throughout Syria as part of our ongoing commitment to root out Islamic terrorism against our warfighters, prevent future attacks, and protect American and partner forces in the region,” Central Command said in a post on X.

Since the December attack, the US and allies have carried out multiple strikes against the Islamic State, including large-scale airstrikes on more than 70 targets across Syria and the killing or capturing nearly 25 Islamic State operatives.

Tom Barrack, the US ambassador to Syria, posted on X on Saturday that he met in Damascus with Syrian officials to discuss recent developments and “the broader path forward” for Syria after the overthrow of former leader Bashar al-Assad.