US Flight Cuts Begin Today: 40 Airports Impacted; Airlines Issue Advisory — Details Here
The cuts are set to affect 40 major airports, including those in New York, Chicago, and Washington.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)’s order mandating flight cuts across the United States starts on Friday, which will result in an initial 4% reduction in flight operations. It will increase to 10% by Nov. 14 as the FAA has cited safety concerns caused by the ongoing government shutdown and limited air traffic control staffing.
According to FlightAware data cited by Mint, more than 700 flights have been removed so far, with the airlines scrambling to update schedules and inform passengers. The cuts are set to affect 40 major airports, including those in New York, Chicago and Washington.
It is being reported that prominent locations such as Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas among others, will also suffer the impact of the flight cuts.
List Of Impacted Airports:
Anchorage International in Alaska
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International in Georgia
Boston Logan International in Massachusetts
Baltimore/Washington International in Maryland
Charlotte Douglas International in North Carolina
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International in Kentucky
Dallas Love Field in Texas
Ronald Reagan Washington National in Virginia
Denver International in Colorado
Dallas/Fort Worth International in Texas
Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County in Michigan
Newark Liberty International in New Jersey
Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International in Florida
Honolulu International in Hawaii
Houston Hobby in Texas
Washington Dulles International in Virginia
George Bush Houston Intercontinental in Texas
Indianapolis International in Indiana
John F. Kennedy International in New York
Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas
Los Angeles International in California
LaGuardia Airport in New York
Orlando International in Florida
Chicago Midway International in Illinois
Memphis International in Tennessee
Miami International in Florida
Minneapolis/St Paul International in Minnesota
Oakland International in California
Ontario International in California
Chicago O`Hare International in Illinois
Portland International in Oregon
Philadelphia International in Pennsylvania
Phoenix Sky Harbor International in Arizona
San Diego International in California
Louisville International in Kentucky
Seattle/Tacoma International in Washington
San Francisco International in California
Salt Lake City International in Utah
Teterboro in New Jersey
Tampa International in Florida
Are International Flights Affected?
International flights are not affected by the FAA’s flight cuts, Reuters reported. The order targets only domestic air travel. However, Bloomberg noted this could change in the coming days.
Normally, passengers can claim a full refund if their flight is cancelled and they refuse the airline’s alternative option. However, a Bloomberg report added that most airlines have not clarified the refund status as of now.
Airlines Statement:
American Airlines said its long-haul international flights will operate normally. Domestically, it has cancelled 220 flights daily from Friday to Monday.
Delta Air Lines issued a travel advisory warning of possible disruptions due to FAA capacity restrictions. It urged travellers to check flight status frequently.
On its website, United Airlines issued a travel alert with affected airports and offered waivers for tickets bought by 4 November, covering flights that were scheduled between Nov. 6 and 13. Passengers can reschedule or cancel their tickets for a full refund. Tickets after Nov. can be rescheduled without fees, but passengers will need to pay the fare difference.
Southwest Airlines issued a waiver for travel between Nov. 7 to 12, allowing rebooking or standby within 14 days without extra fare. Cancelled flights are rebooked automatically, but passengers can rebook themselves or request a refund if preferred.
Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines issued a travel waiver for trips booked Nov. 7 to 10, allowing rebooking until Nov. 17 without extra fees.
JetBlue has issued a travel advisory for 20 cities. Travellers with flights from Nov. 6–10 can rebook without fees until Nov.19, it said.
Similar advisories were issued by other airlines.