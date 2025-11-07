US Flight Cuts Begin Today: 40 Airports Impacted; Airlines Issue Advisory — Details Here

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)’s order mandating flight cuts across the United States starts on Friday, which will result in an initial 4% reduction in flight operations. It will increase to 10% by Nov. 14 as the FAA has cited safety concerns caused by the ongoing government shutdown and limited air traffic control staffing.

According to FlightAware data cited by Mint, more than 700 flights have been removed so far, with the airlines scrambling to update schedules and inform passengers. The cuts are set to affect 40 major airports, including those in New York, Chicago and Washington.

It is being reported that prominent locations such as Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas among others, will also suffer the impact of the flight cuts.