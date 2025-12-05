US Shortens Work Permit Validity To Increase Screening — Here's What This Means

In a major policy shift, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced Thursday it is drastically reducing the validity periods for Employment Authorisation Documents (EADs) for refugees, asylum seekers, and other immigrant categories.

As part of this change, the maximum validity for initial and renewal work permits will last for just 18 months, compared to a five-year period earlier. The rule change will be effective Dec. 5.

This change will significantly impact foreign nationals in the US who are admitted as refugees, asylum or withholding of deportation as well as individuals with pending applications for adjustment or status.

In layman's terms, this policy effectively ends the long-term flexibility that was enjoyed by many immigrants, as it allowed them to work in the US for five years without interruption.

But instead of a "one-and-done" application that lasts up to five years, these workers must now reapply or renew their permissions once every 18 months.

As part of the vetting process, these individuals will have to go through background checks far more frequently.

While this will increase workload for the US officials, the move is expected to give them the power to revoke any individual's permission, should any security risks arise.

USCIS Director Joseph Edlow stated that the the policy shift is necessary to detect fraud and identify individuals with "potentially harmful intent."

“Reducing the maximum validity period for employment authorisation will ensure that those seeking to work in the United States do not threaten public safety or promote harmful anti-American ideologies.

"After the attack on National Guard service members in our nation’s capital by an alien who was admitted into this country by the previous administration, it’s even clearer that USCIS must conduct frequent vetting of aliens," he said.

USCIS' policy update also incorporates mandates from the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act". Under this legislation, validity periods are capped at one year—or the duration of the authorised status, whichever is shorter—for individuals with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and those paroled into the U.S.