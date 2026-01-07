US Senator Introduces Resolution To Block Trump's Greenland Military Plans

Gallego is also backing an amendment to the Senate defence appropriations bill that would bar federal funds from being spent on "military force, the conduct of hostilities, or the preparation for war" against, or with respect to, Greenland. Greenland is self-governing but remains part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Trump has said the island is crucial to American security. In comments published by The Atlantic at the weekend, he said the United States “need[s] Greenland … for defence”.

Speaking aboard Air Force One on Sunday, he insisted Denmark could not provide sufficient protection and said the US needed Greenland "from the standpoint of national security."

A White House spokeswoman said the President viewed Greenland as strategically important in the Arctic and believed Greenlanders would be better served under US protection, adding that he was committed to "long-term peace at home and abroad."