US Senator Introduces Resolution To Block Trump's Greenland Military Plans
Senator Ruben Gallego has introduced a resolution designed to prevent President Donald Trump from using the US military against Greenland, after the White House refused to rule out force as Washington talks up taking control of the Arctic territory.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Arizona Democrat posted "WAKE UP", arguing that Trump was "telling us exactly what he wants to do" and that Congress must act before any decision to use force 'on a whim.
WAKE UP. Trump is telling us exactly what he wants to do.— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) January 6, 2026
We must stop him before he invades another country on a whim.
Iâm introducing a resolution to block Trump from invading Greenland. No more forever wars.
Gallego is also backing an amendment to the Senate defence appropriations bill that would bar federal funds from being spent on "military force, the conduct of hostilities, or the preparation for war" against, or with respect to, Greenland. Greenland is self-governing but remains part of the Kingdom of Denmark.
Trump has said the island is crucial to American security. In comments published by The Atlantic at the weekend, he said the United States “need[s] Greenland … for defence”.
Speaking aboard Air Force One on Sunday, he insisted Denmark could not provide sufficient protection and said the US needed Greenland "from the standpoint of national security."
A White House spokeswoman said the President viewed Greenland as strategically important in the Arctic and believed Greenlanders would be better served under US protection, adding that he was committed to "long-term peace at home and abroad."
Denmark and Greenland have asked to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio “to discuss the significant statements” made by Washington, according to Greenland’s foreign minister, Vivian Motzfeldt.
On Capitol Hill, Republican senator Lindsey Graham said a larger US presence in Greenland would help counter Russian and Chinese influence, but questioned what legal arrangement Trump was pursuing. Democrat Chris Murphy warned European allies would rethink Nato if a member state was threatened by the United States.
Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen urged Washington to “stop the threats”, saying Greenland was “not for sale”. She stressed that Greenland is covered by Nato’s security guarantee and that a bilateral defence agreement already gives the United States wide access on the island.