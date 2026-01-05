US Senator Claims Indian Envoy Sought Relief On 25% Tariff, Asked Him To Deliver Message To Trump

Lindsey Graham, United States' senior senator from South Carolina, claimed that India's ambassador to the United States had asked for relief on Washington's 25% punitive tariffs on India, citing reduced Russian oil purchases.

The Indian envoy, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, not only sought relief on the sanctions but also wanted Graham to convey the message directly to President Donald Trump, the Senator told reporters.

According to Graham, the discussion surfaced during a meeting at Kwatra's house last month.

"I was at the Indian Ambassador's house a month ago, and all he wanted to talk about was how India is buying less Russian oil. And he asked me to tell the President to relieve the 25% tariff," the senator stated while he was aboard Air Force One with Trump.

Last month, Kwatra hosted some US Senators, including Graham, Richard Blumenthal, Sheldon Whitehouse, Peter Welch, Dan Sullivan and Markwayne Mullin at his official residence India House, in Washington DC.

The Senator also implied that India's energy decisions were influenced by Trump’s trade policy. "I believe what President Trump did by tariffing India is the chief reason India is buying substantially less Russian oil," he emphasised.

Graham's comments come in the backdrop of Washington's hefty 50% tariffs on New Delhi. India and the US have been holding extensive discussions to finalise a bilateral trade agreement.

Trump also commented on India's and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, tariffs on India could be raised "very quickly" if the country does not cooperate on issues related to Russian oil.

"Modi is a very good man, he is a good guy. He knew I was unhappy & it was important to make me happy. They do trade with us. We can raise tariffs very quickly & it would be very bad for them," the US President stated.