US Sanctions Nayara Energy-Owner Rosneft, Lukoil To Pressure Russia On Ukraine War

The United States on Thursday sanctioned Russia’s two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, for Moscow's lack of serious commitment to a peace process to end the war in Ukraine.

Rosneft is a vertically integrated energy company specialising in the exploration, extraction, production, refining, transport, and sale of petroleum, natural gas, and petroleum products. Lukoil engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas in Russia and internationally.

Rosneft also owns a 49.13% stake in India-based Nayara Energy Ltd., which operates India's second-largest refinery at Vadinar in Gujarat with a capacity of 20 million tons per year.

"Today’s actions increase pressure on Russia’s energy sector and degrade the Kremlin’s ability to raise revenue for its war machine and support its weakened economy," the US government said in a statement.

“Now is the time to stop the killing and for an immediate ceasefire,” said US Treasury Scott Bessent. "Given President Putin’s refusal to end this senseless war, Treasury is sanctioning Russia’s two largest oil companies that fund the Kremlin’s war machine. Treasury is prepared to take further action if necessary to support President Trump’s effort to end yet another war. We encourage our allies to join us in and adhere to these sanctions."

Violations of sanctions may result in the imposition of civil or criminal penalties on US and foreign persons.