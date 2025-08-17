US, Russia Agreed On Ukraine Security Pledges, Witkoff Says

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin agreed at their summit in Alaska last week that the US would be able to offer Ukraine security guarantees, according to Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy, even as many details of Friday’s meeting remain unclear.

“We got to an agreement that the US and other nations could effectively offer Article 5-like language to Ukraine,” Witkoff said on CNN’s State of the Union, referring to the NATO provision that says if one ally is attacked, it is considered an attack on all member states.

Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio fanned out across the Sunday morning US news talk shows to offer conflicting details of the Alaska summit that neither president revealed in their brief news conference following the meeting

It remains unclear what kind of security guarantees are being discussed with Putin, and Rubio offered less certainty about the topic than Witkoff did.