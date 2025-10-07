US Real Estate Tycoon Donald Bren Disowns Son Over Alleged ‘Ultimate Man Cave’ Scam
Donald Bren has publicly disowned his son, David, following allegations that he defrauded investors with a fake luxury club scheme.
America’s wealthiest real estate mogul, Donald Bren, has reportedly disowned his 33-year-old son, David Bren. The decision follows accusations that David defrauded investors of more than $2 million with a business promoted as the “ultimate man cave” for the ultra-wealthy.
David allegedly promised that 'The Bunker', a luxury private members' club in Beverly Hills, would provide exclusive access to luxury vehicles, including Ferraris, Bugattis and Porsches, alongside curated dining experiences and high-end wines and cigars, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Multiple lawsuits claim the business was entirely fabricated. Investors reportedly lost six-figure sums between 2020 and 2022, according to The New York Post.
Among them, one fled California in shame, while another, who allegedly invested far more than $100,000, was found dead in his garage, hanging from a noose, reported the LA Times.
Donald Bren, 93, with a net worth of $19 billion and ownership of roughly 129 million square feet of Southern California real estate, has not intervened on behalf of his son. “We do not have a personal or business relationship with this individual,” Paul Hernandez, spokesperson for Donald Bren and Irvine Company, told The New York Post.
Allegations of Donald being an absent father emerged during a 2003 trial, when his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer McKay Gold, and their two children, including David, sued him for retroactive child support. His lawyer told the LA Times that he had already paid roughly $9 million in support. A jury eventually ruled in his favour.
ALSO READ
Two Ships, Bounced Cheques And Missing Cargo: Rs 325 Crore Shipping 'Scam' Unfolds In Mumbai
Lawsuits have alleged the project was “a charade designed to lure investors…to fund his (David Bren) own extravagant lifestyle.”
“The Bunker does not exist. There is no ultra-high end automotive club. There are no members. The business is a mirage,” one lawsuit stated.
Some investors said David used his father’s reputation to gain credibility. Chris Rising, a Bren family associate, told the LA Times that David gave the impression that “he could have picked up the phone and called his father right away.”
Other investors claimed that he portrayed himself as a victim to gain sympathy. Mike Tran, a close friend of one investor, said David was cunning, using a victim narrative. “That’s how he pulled people’s heartstrings,” said Tran, adding David suggested he lacked support from his father.
Nanxi Lu, a tech entrepreneur, invested $100,000 in 2021 after David claimed he had secured a Beverly Hills hotel contract. She attended a West Hollywood event, which he had claimed 'The Bunker' was co-sponsoring with Louis Vuitton, but saw no club branding, reported LA Times. David urged investors to contribute large sums, pitching it as “the Soho House for car lovers.” As inconsistencies emerged, several investors tried to recover their funds.