US Proposes Visa Terms For Foreign Students, Media Officials To Fix 'Limited' Stay

The Trump Administration on Wednesday proposed a rule that, it would limit the length of time for certain visa holders – including foreign students, thereby curbing visa abuse and increasing the Department of Homeland Security’s ability to properly vet and oversee these individuals.

The proposed new regulations, if finalized, would replace the duration of status framework with fixed admission periods for non-immigrant academic students (F), exchange visitors (J), and representatives of foreign information media (I).

According to the notice of proposed rulemaking, the DHS aims to amend its regulations to ensure that F, J and I non-immigrants are admitted for a specific time period rather than indefinitely as long as they comply with the terms of their status.

The HPRM states that "non-immigrants who would like to stay in the United States beyond their fixed date of admission would need to apply directly to DHS for an extension of stay."

The Department noted that the increase in admissions has posed challenges. In 2023 alone, more than 1.6 million F-1 students, over 500,000 J exchange visitors, and 32,470 I visa holders were admitted to the United States.

DHS further said the proposed framework would align F, J, and I visa holders with most other non-immigrant classifications, which already operate under fixed admission periods. It added that "greater oversight would deter fraud and abuse and strengthen the integrity of these non-immigrant classifications."