US Vows More Mideast Strikes While Trying To Avert Wider War

Even as the US contemplates more attacks, it’s pushing forward a deal being mediated by Qatar that would see Israeli and Hamas halt the fighting that began with that militant group’s Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel. In return for an extended cease-fire, Hamas would agree to release most of the almost 140 hostages it still has under the deal, which the US believes is the only real way to defuse the regional crisis, according to one of the US officials.