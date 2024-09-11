Kamala Harris Gets Taylor Swift Endorsement For Her US Presidential Election Campaign Versus Donald Trump

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has officially endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election against Republican nominee Donald Trump. The announcement came via an Instagram post that not only expressed Swift's personal choice but also addressed the broader implications of misinformation and voter engagement.

In her post, Swift candidly shared her decision to vote for the Democrat candidate and Tim Walz. "Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight," Swift wrote. "If you haven't already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most."