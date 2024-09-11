Kamala Harris Gets Taylor Swift Endorsement For Her US Presidential Election Campaign Versus Donald Trump
American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has officially endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election against Republican nominee Donald Trump. The announcement came via an Instagram post that not only expressed Swift's personal choice but also addressed the broader implications of misinformation and voter engagement.
In her post, Swift candidly shared her decision to vote for the Democrat candidate and Tim Walz. "Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight," Swift wrote. "If you haven't already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most."
Swift's endorsement comes amid growing concerns over misinformation, particularly following a fake AI-generated endorsement of Donald Trump falsely attributed to her. "It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation," she noted. By publicly backing Harris, Swift aims to clarify her position and combat misleading narratives.
Swift praised Harris for her advocacy on key issues such as LGBTQ+ rights and women's reproductive rights, and expressed support for Walz’s long-standing commitment to these causes. "I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," Swift wrote, emphasising her belief in Harris's leadership qualities.
Swiftonomics
Swift has been recognised by multiple reports as a key figure in helping the US economy come out of the slump after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her Eras Tour in 2023, of which a large part of the concerts were held in the US, was touted as the highest-grossing tour on record with a gross of more than $1 billion. Thus, the coinage of the term 'Swiftonomics.'
Other Stars Supporting Kamala Harris
Actors Matt Damon and Lin-Mauel Miranda will be raising funds for the Democrat presidential nominee later this month, as per a report by Bloomberg. The influential, Vogue editor, Anna Wintour has already hosted one a couple of weeks back.
Other stars who have come out in support of Harris include the like of Jane Fonda, Ben Stiller and John Stamos.