'Worst Of All': Trump On His 'Really Weird' Time Magazine Photo Cover

“They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird!" Trump wrote it in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

Calling it “a super bad picture that deserves to be called out".

The photo was captioned, 'His Triumph' and showcased a photo of him shot from the ground up, with his hair illuminated by the sunlight.

“I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing and why?” he wrote.

President Trump was all praises on the story accompanying the picture despite his reservations regarding his hair.

"Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time," he said.

The story was about the Gaza peace deal that Trump brokered between Israel and Hamas, the militant group that administered the Gaza strip, after a conflict broke out between the two leading to more than 70,000 casualties and many reported human rights abuses.

"The deal could become a signature achievement of Trump's second term—fulfilling his campaign vow to stop a war that has killed tens of thousands, while returning Israeli captives to their families and beginning the arduous work of rebuilding Gaza. It could also mark a strategic turning point for the Middle East," the article said.

Time magazine has had a complex relationship with the US President, having also criticised him for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic while featuring him twice as 'Person Of The Year' in 2016 and in 2024.